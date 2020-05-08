VE Day 75th anniversary marked
The 75th anniversary of VE Day is pictured being marked at the Kirkwall and St Ola war memorial this morning, in a short but poignant ceremony, carried out by the Kirkwall branch of the Royal British Legion.
Social distancing was observed throughout.
Legion representatives were Eddy Ross, Dougie Mason, Steve Davis and Bob Presland. Laurence Tait from Kirkwall City Pipe Band played during the ceremony.
A video of the service can be seen on The Orcadian Facebook page.