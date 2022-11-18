featured news

Varagen to come back into service

November 18, 2022 at 5:01 pm

MV Varagen is set to return to service tomorrow (Saturday) after its grounding last week.

Orkney Ferries has confirmed that the vessel has been given the sign off to return to serving isles communities and the company will return to its winter timetable.

The Varagen, carrying 41 passengers and ten crew, grounded last Friday evening as she made her approach to Westray.

The cause of the incident is as yet unknown and is subject to three separate investigations.

The vessel refloated a short time later, docking at Rapness Pier, before arriving in Kirkwall, where she has been tied up this week.

Orkney Ferries also announced that their online booking system is now back as well.

On their Facebook page, the company said: “This has been an extremely challenging week for the Orkney community and we would like to thank everybody for their patience and understanding.

“We would also like to take the opportunity to thank our crews and shore-based teams for their dedication and hard work.”

