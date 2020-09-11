Vandalism issues continue at Kirkwall Travel Centre as bin is set alight

September 11, 2020 at 4:46 pm

Anti-social behaviour continues to blight the Kirkwall Travel Centre bus waiting area, with a bin damaged by fire.

The council took the unfortunate decision to close the facility recently in light of ongoing problems.

CCTV is to be installed inside and outside the waiting area as a result of unacceptable behaviour and the facility will remain closed until the installation takes place.

Kirkwall Police have been informed and enquiries are ongoing.

Orkney Islands Council transport manager Laura Cromarty said they were disappointed to see the area continuing to be targeted at additional cost to the public purse.

“We would ask that the public remain vigilant and assist in finding the culprits responsible, reporting any antisocial behaviour to the police.

“The costs involved are significant and the facility being out of use is an unfortunate inconvenience to genuine users.”

The bus timetables will be displayed on the Travel Centre windows and at the bus shelters. The timetables are also available to view online.

Any queries can be directed to the transport service at transport@orkney.gov.uk

The male toilets at Ferry Road in Stromness, which suffered significant graffiti damage, have now reopened.

