Van vandalism prompts police appeal

October 31, 2022 at 9:45 am

Police are appealing for information connected to a van which was vandalised on Liberator Drive.

The vehicle, a black Citroen van, had two large areas of scratching etched onto it’s front below the bonnet catchment area, sometime between October 7 and 19.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who might have witnessed suspicious activity between the aforementioned dates.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

