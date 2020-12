Vaccine isles bound after logistics concerns resolved

NHS Orkney has welcomed new guidance from the Scottish Government, allowing the COVID-19 vaccine to be transported by ferry to the outer isles.

It had been thought that it wouldn’t be possible to transport the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which must be stored at -70ňöC, to the outer isles. Yesterday, Tuesday, Orkney MSP Liam McArthur raised concerns over whether this would negatively impact high priority recipients such as residents of Kalisgarth Care Centre in Westray.

But, following the release of updated guidance, this morning, NHS Orkney were pleased to confirms that the vaccine can now be transported by ferry to the outer isles.

NHSO interim chief executive, Michael Dickson, said: “The new guidance that allows the Pfizer-BioNTech¬†Covid-19 vaccine to be¬†moved by¬†ferry to Shetland and Orkney‚Äôs outer isles is most welcome and¬†will have a positive¬†impact on our ability to vaccinate vulnerable islanders in some of the¬†UK‚Äôs most remote care homes.¬†

“As soon as we became aware of the need to clarify the transport arrangements for the defrosted¬†vaccine,¬†we started working on contingency plans in case they were needed. We are¬†pleased¬†that¬†these are¬†now¬†not required due to the extensive discussions between the Scottish Government and the MHRA.¬†¬†

“This is a new vaccine and,¬†understandably,¬†we need to manage it carefully which is why we are taking the steps we are. As chief executive of two of Scotland‚Äôs remote island boards,¬†I would¬†rather we¬†take a¬†safety-first¬†approach and, while¬†that has caused a minor delay¬†while¬†we clarified¬†issues,¬†we¬†can now¬†progress¬†confident in the effectiveness of the vaccine.”