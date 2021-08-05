Vaccinations approved for Orkney 16 to 17-year-olds from next week
The COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered to 16 to 17-year-olds in Orkney, NHS Orkney has confirmed.
It comes after the Scottish Government announced yesterday that the vaccine had been approved for the age group by the JVCI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.)
NHS Orkney’s head of primary care services, Maureen Firth, said: “We are currently planning for the expansion of the vaccination programme for teens.
“We have just been officially advised of this programme change yesterday and have started planning how to offer the vaccine to all 16–17-year-olds.
“We will get these additional clinics set up as soon as we can and it is expected that we will offer this next week.
“This will obviously be dependent on national resources, such as specific patient information for this age group.
“We will release further information as soon as we receive the final national information which should be in the next 24 hours.”
It was said by the Scottish Government that those in this age group living in the islands will be contacted by their healths service with information regarding their vaccination.
In other COVID-19 news, there were no new positive cases identified in Orkney today, according to the daily Scottish Government figures. This leaves Orkney’s case total since the pandemic began at 155.