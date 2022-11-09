featured news

Use of hybrid aircraft in Orkney to be explored in new study

November 9, 2022 at 12:38 pm

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a hybrid aircraft, which could be the future of greener passenger transport and freight to and from Orkney.

At first glance, it may appear to be something out of a sci-fi film, but the use of the futuristic and environmentally friendly aircraft in the Highlands and Islands is being explored in a new study.

The three-month study will seek to understand how Hybrid Air Vehicle’s (HAV) Airlander 10 aircraft could support sustainable mobility in the region, and both diversify and boost connectivity for communities across the Highlands and Islands.

The aircraft runs on helium and electricity, can carry up to 100 passengers, and boasts a ten-tonne payload.

A hybrid aircraft, such as the Airlander 10, derives its lift from a combination of aerodynamic lift (like an aeroplane), lifting gases (like an airship) and vectored thrust (similar to a helicopter).

HAV say that the Airlander 10 could cut flight emissions by up to 90 per cent on short-haul flights.

The study is supported by a consortium of key organisations including Orkney Islands Council, Loganair, and Highlands and Islands Airports.

The study will also compare emission reductions with existing transport options and assess the opportunities to operate at non-airport locations, taking advantage of the aircraft’s water operation capability.

