‘Use countryside access rights responsibly’ urges government

April 11, 2020 at 11:31 am

As we all cope with the coronavirus measures, the Scottish Government is reminding the public to act responsibly when accessing the countryside to undertake exercising.

Incidents where people have acted irresponsibly – from walking dogs without a leash to leaving gates open – have been reported up and down the country by membership bodies such as farmers union NFUS and the National Sheep Association.

The government has said rights of responsible access continue to apply, and exercise remains important for people’s physical and mental well-being during the current crisis.

The idea of responsibility in exercising access rights has, however, always been at the core of that policy, as set out in the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

The government has said essential workers, including farmers who are helping to maintain the nation’s food supply and have important animal welfare responsibilities, must be allowed to go about their business without interference or fear of unnecessary exposure to COVID-19

Drawing from the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, the Scottish Government ha said, during the current emergency, everyone should:

Stay local – please do not travel in your car to take exercise; please make use of the paths, open spaces and quiet roads in your own local area Maintain your distance – please stay at least two metres away from other people and if possible try to avoid busy times on popular paths or places Respect the health and safety of farmers and others working the land – please follow all reasonable requests and signs to avoid particular areas, such as farmyards, fields with pregnant or young livestock, and other busy working areas Keep your dog under control – please put them on a lead or keep them close at heel and do not let them approach other people or livestock Avoid contact – try to avoid touching surfaces and if possible plan a route that does not require you to open gates



The Scottish Outdoor Access Code requires that people walking dogs act responsibly, take notice of any signs, and prevent their dogs from scaring or attacking any livestock.

Further advice from the government states that farmers and other land managers are entitled, and indeed encouraged, to put up signs when they have pregnant or young livestock in a field. If someone is threatened by cattle, they are encouraged to release your dog and take the shortest route out of the field. As always pick up and remove all waste.

A government spokesman said: “This is a temporary situation and it is more important now than ever to maintain good relationships between neighbours and within communities. This is not about restricting the general right of responsible non-motorised access to land but it is part of the wider approach to prevent COVID-19 deaths and preserving the nation’s food supplies.

“Exercising access rights responsibly means respecting the needs of other people, and you will need to adapt your behaviour accordingly in the national effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Land managers should respect access rights, which are particularly important at this difficult time. If necessary, use helpful signs to highlight issues to users and suggest reasonable alternative routes.”

