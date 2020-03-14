‘Urgent’ childcare solutions to be considered as date is set for nursery closure

March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am

Potential solutions for the future of Orkney childcare will be considered as “a matter of urgency in the very near future”, Orkney Islands Council has said, this week.

This follows confirmation that, despite previous hopes that Peedie Breeks Nursery might continue to operate for another year, it will close its doors for the last time on July 31 — and hopefully no sooner, as long as it remains fully staffed.

In a letter to parents this week, owners Ruth and Michael Cursiter expressed their deep sadness at the situation, stating that staffing issues were among a variety of reasons behind the decision to close so soon.

“We are finding the inspections harder to meet good grades, and feel that this will continue to become a problem, while our building is unsuitable for purpose and we will be forced to employ staff with little experience or knowledge,” they said.

“We would like to thank children, parents, and staff for all the support they have given us over the years, and especially in the last few months.”

Since news came, last October, that the independent nursery would cease trading after 21 years of caring for Orkney children, parents have continued to voice their fears for the future.

With many concerned about an impeding “childcare crisis”, some have told The Orcadian that they will have to quit their jobs or even move away from Orkney if an alternative childcare solution isn’t made available.

With the rollout of 1,140 hours of free statutory childcare set to begin in August for three to five-year-olds (and some eligible two-year-olds), the main concern for parents has been youngsters who fall outwith that age range.

However, delays in refurbishments at Dounby, Glaitness and St Andrews schools, combined with the imminent closure of Peedie Breeks, has cast doubt over whether there will be enough places for children aged three to five years across the Mainland.

According a corporate risk register compiled by officers last month, the likelihood of there being a lack of spaces was “high,” with the impact of such consequences described as “critical.”

The council said it was committed to ensuring that it meets this statutory obligation, and that it was aware of the consequences of the Peedie Breeks closure.

An OIC spokesman said: “We are very aware that the closure of this long-established business will have a considerable impact on families and local employers.

“The owners of Peedie Breeks had expressed interest in continuing a streamlined childcare facility for the community beyond their original decision to cease trading in June.

“They have now indicated that continuation is no longer an option and, having been granted an extension of lease until the end of July, will cease trading at that point.

“A working group of councillors and officers has been considering what action the council may need to take when the closure takes place. The group met again last week. This followed a meeting of the Orkney Partnership to seek the views of the group on steps that may be needed to provide childcare for zero to three-year-olds, and out-of-school provision for older children.

“A report setting out options is now planned, and it is expected that this will be considered by elected members as a matter of urgency in the very near future.

“In addition, the council is committed to ensuring we meet our statutory obligation to provide the 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare that parents will be entitled to from August. This will be for three and four-year-olds and some eligible two-year-olds.”

