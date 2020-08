‘Urgent and essential patients only’ to receive treatment in Aberdeen

NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive has confirmed that only patients in need of urgent or essential care will be allowed to travel to Aberdeen for treatment, for the time being.

This follows the announcement by the First Minister, this afternoon, Wednesday, that Aberdeen is to be placed under a localised lockdown. This is due to a cluster of at least 54 cases, which are believed to be linked to some bars in the city.

In a statement, this afternoon, NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive, Michael Dickson said: “First Minister Nicola Sturgeon‚Äôs decision to lockdown Aberdeen after a cluster of 54 COVID-positive cases is a stark reminder that we are no-where close to finished with COVID-19.