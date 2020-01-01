Uppies win first ba’ of the new decade

January 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm

Two breaks by the Uppies took the ba’ to the wall this morning in just 53 minutes.

The Danny Bain crafted ba’ was thrown up by John Firth at 10am.

Play remained on Broad Street for a short time before a break saw Scott Rendall pass the ba’ to Kalle Shearer who ran the ba’ down St Magnus Lane, and up Junction Road to the roundabout just past the Legion, where Doonies stopped him.

The scrum worked slowly just up the street, before another break by Justine Pizon took the ba’ to the wall at 10.53am.

45 minutes later and it was Ewan Stevenson who was held high and declared the winner.

