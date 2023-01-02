  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Uppie win for New Year Boys’ Ba’

Uppie Thorfinn Scott won the New Year Boys’ Ba’

Uppie Thorfinn Scott took home the New Year Boys’ Ba’ this afternoon following a long struggle between the two sides.

Much of the game took place on Broad Street, with one trip down St Magnus Lane and back before returning to the start. It was there from 11.20 until around 13.15.

Then, Louis Hancock made a break, before handing the Ba’ to Harry Bichan for a long run down Victoria Street to Mackinson’s Corner.

An equally hard-fought discussion ensued among the side until 15-year-old Thorfinn from Holm was held aloft on his last Boys’ Ba.

Pick up this week’s The Orcadian for full reports and photographs of both of today’s games.