Uppie win for New Year Boys’ Ba’

January 2, 2023 at 3:45 pm

Uppie Thorfinn Scott took home the New Year Boys’ Ba’ this afternoon following a long struggle between the two sides.

Much of the game took place on Broad Street, with one trip down St Magnus Lane and back before returning to the start. It was there from 11.20 until around 13.15.

Then, Louis Hancock made a break, before handing the Ba’ to Harry Bichan for a long run down Victoria Street to Mackinson’s Corner.

An equally hard-fought discussion ensued among the side until 15-year-old Thorfinn from Holm was held aloft on his last Boys’ Ba.

Pick up this week’s The Orcadian for full reports and photographs of both of today’s games.

