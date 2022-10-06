featured news

Unpaid carers invited for COVID and flu vaccinations

October 6, 2022 at 2:24 pm

NHS Orkney is continuing to work its way through the Autumn/Winter vaccination programme at the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre.

While the neighbouring COVID test centre is being decommissioned, the vaccination centre remains open and fully operational.

The health authority is currently asking for all unpaid carers (aged 5-49) to come forward for their COVID-19 and/or flu vaccine.

Also, if you are a household contact of someone with a weakened immune system, you too are eligible to receive your Covid-19 and/or flu vaccine.

You can call 0300 303 5313 to make an appointment at the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre if you fall into any of the above. Alternative arrangements are being made for patients registered with Stromness Surgery or the ferry-linked isles.

In addition, NHS Orkney is still working through the age groups and sending appointment letters out to all those aged 65+.

In a statement this Thursday afternoon, an NHS Orkney spokeswoman said: “As we continue to schedule appointments, please do keep an eye on the post, your letter will be on its way.

“If you are aged 50-64, you can expect to receive your appointment letter from the end of October.

“Those eligible and registered with the Stromness Surgery are being asked to call to the surgery and make an appointment and those on the ferry linked isles will be contacted by their practice.”

Meanwhile, parents and carers of children aged 2-5 years will receive invitation letters for a flu vaccination clinic at the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre, due to be held on Friday, October 4. Those registered with the Stromness Surgery will be vaccinated at the surgery and are being asked to call to make an appointment.

Further information on COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be found here: https://www.nhsinform.scot/wintervaccines?fbclid=IwAR3POSbN69m7bB1YyFX3t0fuSDTnuykuKnKhEwvcUJ–JJTdntq6UeYGQX4.

NHS Orkney is not using an online booking portal for these vaccinations.

