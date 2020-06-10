Unions urge caution as potential reopening of tourism beckons

June 10, 2020 at 4:45 pm

Scotland’s Trade Union Congress (STUC) has sounded a serious note of caution after the announcement of potential re-opening date for the nation’s tourism and hospitality sector.

This comes after Scotland’s rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said that the tourism and hospitality businesses should prepare, within appropriate safety guidelines, for reopening on July 15.

STUC general secretary designate Rozanne Foyer said: “Like everyone else, we want to see Scotland’s economy recover as soon as it can be safely and sustainably achieved. The service sector has a massive role to play. We note that there is still an element of caution attached to this announcement and that is vital.

“As things stand, we have a contact tracing system, which is at the very early stages of roll-out. Equally, there is no coherent transport plan and we continue to raise significant concern of the Government Guidance for its safe operation.

“Given that levels of trade union membership in tourism and hospitality is low, along with prevalence of precarious work in the sector, we will need clear undertakings that employers wishing to re-open will fully consult their staff and admit union organisers and mobile union health and safety reps to support workers.

“We will need to see a special Health and Safety risk assessment for each and every establishment that re-opens including viable rostering to ensure travel safety. Employers must commit to supporting contact tracing and not to penalise staff who obey public health guidance.

“We expect to play a full part on the task force announced today to guide the easing of lockdown in this sector.”

