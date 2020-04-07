virus

Union welcomes new guidance for construction sector

April 7, 2020 at 12:17 pm

Unite Scotland has today, Tuesday, welcomed new guidance issued by the Scottish Government to construction firms during the COVID-19 pandemic. They believe this clarifies what is essential work and ensures that, in the event of construction sites ceasing work, workers’ pay must be protected.

The union says it has been pressing the Scottish Government to adopt clearer guidance and tougher measures to ensure firms comply with government instruction and advice in relation to non-essential work, social distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The new guidance makes clear that work on construction projects should cease unless it is supporting crucial work during the pandemic. Any project deemed essential can also only continue operating if it can comply with guidance on social distancing, safety and welfare during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Essential projects include:

those to create or repurpose facilities which will be used directly in COVID-19 related activities

projects to create or repurpose facilities which will be used to accommodate key workers, or free up space in facilities to be used directly in COVID-19 related activities

projects which are considered essential public services

the repair and maintenance of critical infrastructure

Pat Rafferty, Unite Scottish secretary, said: “Unite Scotland has been working tirelessly during this COVID-19 crisis to ensure that construction workers and the public are protected.

“Crucial to this effort has been to get the Scottish Government to give stronger guidance on what constitutes essential and non-essential works. We welcome the new guidance issued which to a far greater degree provides this clarity and that there is a review process in place so if further measures are needed then they can be adopted swiftly.

“Importantly from Unite’s perspective, the Scottish Government have also stated that in the event where non-essential construction work ceases then those firms should do all that is humanly possible to make sure the jobs and incomes of those workers is protected.”

Unite has also welcomed news today that a furlough agreement has been reached for offshore catering workers

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite Scotland is delighted that all COTA companies in the North Sea have decided to implement the government furlough retention scheme, which we have been campaigning for across all the offshore sector.

“The agreement will relieve the fear and anxiety for hundreds of our members providing catering and ancillary services offshore as their jobs are safe and it will also reduce the financial hardship which a redundancy situation would bring at this time.”

