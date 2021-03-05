Union calls for ‘pause’ to air traffic scheme after ‘damning’ assessment

The Union representing air traffic controllers has called for a halt to the controversial remote towers project helmed by Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd. (HIAL).

Prospect union has responded, this afternoon, Friday, to what it had branded a “damning” report examining the impact of the proposed Air Traffic Management Strategy (ATMS).

The impact assessment for the ATMS has forecast “very significant negative impacts” on Orkney’s economy, if current plans go ahead — including widespread job losses at airports across the region.

While HIAL has today confirmed plans to proceed with the scheme, Prospect is urging the airport operator to “pause” its plans.

The union’s negotiations officer, David Avery, said: “The long-overdue Island Impact Assessment has now been published and shows what staff have been warning since the start of this project; that significant and unmitigable damage will be inflicted on island communities. The report is absolutely damning in its assessment of the damage this project will cause. Centralisation remains the most expensive and most economically damaging option and yet HIAL are determined to continue with it.

“The proposal of yet another independent study on generating further economic activity falls far short of what is required here. HIAL should immediately pause this project and commission a genuinely independent report considering the feasibility of an alternative localised model, if they refuse to do so then the Scottish Government must step in.

“This is a major test of the credibility of the Islands Act which was intended to stop projects like this and ensure organisations considered less damaging alternatives. If organisations are allowed to simply ignore these Assessments then the whole Act will be rendered little more than a PR exercise.”

On the issue of staffing he added: “The report also confirms Prospect own survey which found that staff in island communities will not relocate to Inverness. HIAL need to explain how they intend to live up to their promise of no compulsory redundancies as all evidence suggests that widespread redundancies now seem inevitable.”

While HIAL has claimed that the report proves that an alternative local surveillance solution is “not viable”, Prospect fundamentally disagrees with this assessment.

Mr Avery said: “HIAL’s claim that local implementation is not viable or that this report endorses their position is simply not true. This report states HIAL’s position, it very clearly does not endorse it. Any attempt to claim the contrary is just more desperate spin.

“Local implementation of air traffic services including surveillance is how air traffic is implemented at almost every airport across the UK including at HIAL’s own Inverness airport. It is a viable workable and resilient alternative but HIAL refuse to consider it.”

Meanwhile, HIAL has promised to engage with local authorities across the Highlands and Islands region as it seeks to deliver “viable solutions” to secure the future of lifeline air services.

The company’s managing director Inglis Lyon, said: “We have always known there would be impacts by undertaking such a significant and complex change management programme.

“To date, there have been no alternative proposals that provide a solution that fully addresses all of the challenges HIAL currently faces.”

“We hope that everyone with a vested interest in the long-term future of air traffic services in the Highlands and Islands will work us to deliver viable solutions that will maintain lifeline services and essential connectivity for generations to come.”

