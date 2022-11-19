featured news

Unforgettable Murrayfield experience for young rugby fanatic

November 19, 2022 at 2:26 pm

A young Orkney rugby player is having an unforgettable day as he prepares to walk out with Scotland’s stars this afternoon at Murrayfield.

Scotland play Argentina today and Erik Thomson, from Grimness in South Ronaldsay, is there, soaking up the action and atmosphere, as one of the game’s mascots.

Erik, who plays for the East Minis and is a P7 pupil at ‘Hope Community School, will join Scotland as they walk out to the roar of the Murrayfield crowd against Argentina, ranked sixth in the world.

