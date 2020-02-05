UK Research and Innovation gives green light to ReFLEX Orkney project

February 5, 2020 at 9:36 am

The ground-breaking ReFLEX Orkney project has passed what is known as the first stage gate review, enabling it to move from feasibility stage to demonstration.

ReFLEX Orkney has successfully progressed through the first stage of the project, following a review meeting with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) last month.

Funded by UKRI through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, ReFLEX Orkney is aiming to integrate electricity, transport and heat networks in Orkney using advanced software to balance demand and supply.

Moving into phase two, 2020 will see the launch of an attractive local electricity tariff tailored to the needs of ReFLEX’s innovative integrated energy system.

Work is now underway to set up a new local energy company to offer advice to local consumers and businesses on their energy needs, as well as providing affordable leasing options for new domestic and commercial batteries, electric vehicles and charging points in Orkney, with reduced upfront cost for end users.

This pioneering project will help Orkney maximise the potential of its renewable production capabilities and reduce the county’s carbon footprint by decreasing reliance on imported carbon-intensive grid electricity from the UK mainland.

Led by the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), the consortium includes locally-based partners Aquatera, Solo Energy, Community Energy Scotland, Heriot-Watt University and Orkney Islands Council, as well as multi-national energy company Doosan Babcock.

Futher details in The Orcadian on Thursday.

