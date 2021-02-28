UK Government Scotland – Test & Protect

February 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: The new strains of coronavirus are more infectious.

You should self-isolate immediately if:

You or anyone at home has symptoms

You have been asked to by NHS Scotland or the Protect Scotland app

Isolating as soon as possible reduces the chance of spreading the virus. Remember, don’t leave your home unless it’s to be tested, and don’t wait for a test result to start isolating.

Call the National Assistance Helpline on 0800 111 4000 to access a range of support to help you self-isolate, including:

£500 Self-isolation Support Grant*

Access to food

Access to medicine

To book a test, visit NHSinform.scot/test-and-protect or call 0800 028 2816 if you cannot get online.

*Available to workers on low incomes. Conditions apply.

