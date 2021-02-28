  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

UK Government Scotland – Test & Protect

ADVERTORIAL: The new strains of coronavirus are more infectious.

You should self-isolate immediately if:

  • You or anyone at home has symptoms
  • You have been asked to by NHS Scotland or the Protect Scotland app

Isolating as soon as possible reduces the chance of spreading the virus. Remember, don’t leave your home unless it’s to be tested, and don’t wait for a test result to start isolating.

Call the National Assistance Helpline on 0800 111 4000 to access a range of support to help you self-isolate, including:

  • £500 Self-isolation Support Grant*
  • Access to food
  • Access to medicine

To book a test, visit NHSinform.scot/test-and-protect or call 0800 028 2816 if you cannot get online.

*Available to workers on low incomes. Conditions apply.

Latest Video

The Orcadian