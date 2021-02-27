UK Government Scotland – Resilience

February 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: HOPE IS IN SIGHT LET’S SEE IT THROUGH

The vaccine is the good news we’ve been waiting for, with those most at risk already being vaccinated. When offered the vaccine please get it.

While this stretch seems hardest of all, we can’t relax yet. The virus is still spreading, and we need to keep people safe. The more we stick to the current rules and restrictions now, the less chance the virus has to spread and the sooner we will make it through this.

#WeAreScotland gov.scot/coronavirus

