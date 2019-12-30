UK Government announces £3 billion to support farmers post-Brexit

December 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm

It has been confirmed that nearly £3 billion of funding will be used to support farmers in 2020, once the UK leaves the EU.

This cash injection, which was announced on Monday, will maintain the level of funding for Direct Payments at the same rate as last year.

With £2.852 billion funding spread over two years, £449 million will be allocated to the Scottish Government in 2020/21, with a further £24 million coming to Scotland in 2021/2022.

The UK Government has said the UK will leave the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Direct Payments scheme, which supports farmers across Europe with subsidies in 2020. This will be replaced by a new system based on public money for public goods.

The cash injection will allow the funding for Direct Payments for 2020 to continue at the same level as 2019 and supplement the remaining EU funding that farmers will receive for development projects until 2023 at the latest. the government has said it will guarantee the current annual budget to farmers in every year of the Parliament.

This £3 billion is in addition to the £206.6 million of funding awarded since Spending Round to support the farming sector in Scotland and Wales.

The funding announced today will be available from late 2020, as in previous years. The UK Government will therefore provide £2.852 billion of support, topping up the remaining EU funding, and matching the total funding for Direct Payment available for 2019.

Mr Javid, said: “When we leave the EU and are freed from the Common Agricultural Policy, we will be able to support our vital rural communities — who are a cornerstone of life in the UK – with a fairer and less bureaucratic system. Farmers can enter the New Year with confidence that they have our backing and will be able to thrive after Brexit.”

The farmers union in Scotland has welcomed the news and said they will seek further clarity while pressing for a long-term funding commitment to farming.

Share this:

Tweet

