UHI plea for micro plastic intervention

July 5, 2019 at 10:07 am

The University of the Highlands and Islands — of which Orkney College is part — has announced, this morning, Friday, that it is leading 30 island universities from across the world in an open letter to the United Nations, European Union, Scottish Government and the UK Government. The letter calls for urgent action on the threats posed to the world’s islands, in particular, by micro plastics in our oceans.

University of the Highlands and Islands’ principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Clive Mulholland, is the president of Reseau d’Excellence des Territoires Insulaires (RETI), the worldwide federation of island universities. Many RETI member universities have researchers actively investigating this issue and they have agreed to act now on behalf of islands across the world.

“There is an issue of growing anxiety for scientists and the public alike,” Professor Mulholland explained.

“As a federation of island universities who are more affected by the impact of micro plastics on our campus environment, we are already committed to doing all we can through further research and academic collaboration.

“However, we also wanted the big players in this worldwide issue to recognise that we can work with them to tackle this global concern, through our academic expertise and commitment.”

The open letter reads: “Dear Sir or Madam

“I write on behalf of RETI (Réseau d’Excellence de Territoires Insulaires – a global network comprising 28 island universities), which has been bringing researchers, academics and students together in collaboration for almost ten years.

“We share many common areas of interest, including marine science, and many of our members host world-class marine research facilities.

“Much of our recent discussion has centred around common concerns on the threats posed by micro plastics in our oceans, an issue of growing anxiety for scientists and the public alike, across the globe.

“As a global network of island universities, we are extremely worried about the impact of micro plastics on our island nations from the perspective of the environment – and also our coastlines, tourism, fishing and aquaculture, health and our island communities.

“We welcome the recent initiative from the European Commission ‘Clean energy for EU islands’, which recognises the urgent need for action and the specific role of island communities.

“We welcome the recognition from UN Secretary-General António Guterres on last year’s World Environment Day, citing ‘From remote islands to the Arctic, nowhere is untouched. If present trends continue, by 2050 our oceans will have more plastic than fish.’

“The RETI partners listed below have already committed to doing all we can through further research and academic collaboration.

“As a group from island universities, we would welcome the opportunity to work with you to help address this growing global concern.

“This is a global concern – the answer must lie in global cooperation and we stand at the ready to contribute our expertise and commitment.

“Yours faithfully, on behalf of the RETI network,

“Professor Clive Mulholland, RETI president, and principal and vice-chancellor, University of the Highlands and Islands.”

The letter is also signed by professors from Università di Corsica Pasquale Paoli, Université de la Réunion, Università degli Studi di Cagliari, Università ta’ Malta, Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Universidade da Madeira, University of the Ryukyus, National Penghu University, University of Prince Edward Island and Memorial University of Newfoundland.

