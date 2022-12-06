featured news

U-turn over Finstown speeding measures

December 6, 2022 at 1:02 pm

A public backlash resulted in councillors yesterday staging a U-turn on moves to improve road safety in Finstown.

They had favoured prioritising 40mph buffer zones on the approaches to Finstown to deter speeding through the village.

But feedback from the local community council and the public led to a rethink at the council’s general meeting today.

They instead unanimously agreed to support the erection of speed indication devices (SIDs), together with the extension of existing 20 and 30mph limits.

Full report in this week’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

