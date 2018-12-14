Two weeks left for Longhope Lifeboat Museum fundraiser

December 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm

THE FUNDRAISING appeal set up to raise funds for essential maintenance and improvement work on the Longhope Lifeboat Museum building has reached the amazing total of £47,522 with just two weeks of the appeal left to run.

Urgent repairs and improvements are required to be carried out at the former lifeboat station which was built in 1906, in the lead-up to events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Longhope Lifeboat disaster next March.

Initially, when the appeal — backed by The Orcadian — was launched back in early October, it was hoped that it would reach £30,000, to allow the work to be undertaken.

On receiving such fantastic support Longhope Lifeboat Museum Trust chairman Kevin Kirkpatrick earlier explained that breaking the initial target would allow what the trust is calling “phase one” of the restoration project to get under way at the building, to make the museum both safe and presentable in time for the anniversary of the disaster on March 17 next year.

“Phase two” is planned for the future, and will enable further improvement work to be undertaken at the building, and help secure it for the future.

Mr Kirkpatrick said that thanks to the donations work is now underway, with a hardwood handrail being replaced, as well as plans being made for work to get underway on replacing vital structural beams.

He said that all at the trust had been overwhelmed at the generosity shown to the appeal, and thanked very much all who have been so kind to them so far. The appeal ends at the end of the year.

Donations forms have been published in The Orcadian over the appeal, with donations also accepted online at: www.gofundme.com/longhope-lifeboat-museum

By post: Longhope Lifeboat Museum Trust, The Boathouse, Brims, Longhope, Orkney, KW16 3NZ.

The trust can also be contacted via email: longhope50@gmail.com

