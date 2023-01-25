featured news

Two-thirds of households can now receive cost-of-living grants

January 25, 2023 at 10:22 am

A cost-of-living funding scheme that could benefit up to 8,550 households across Orkney has started.

The scheme opened for applications today — Wednesday, January 25 — and could see £200 paid out to over two thirds of household across the county.

The grants, which were agreed by the Orkney Islands Council (OIC) in December 2022, are being funded from the local authority’s Strategic Reserve Fund at a potential cost of £1,710,000 if there’s full uptake.

It’s open to households on benefits/entitlements or those on a low income who are struggling with rising costs.

Also, the scheme has been designed to provide support for those who haven’t previously been eligible for the majority of cost of living support grants or benefits.

Around 1,500 households will automatically receive the payment within two to three weeks and with no need to do anything else.

Households who will receive the payment in this way include those who, for example, already receive means tested Council Tax reduction, Housing Benefit and Free School Meals/Clothing Grants.

This means that there are still around 7,000 households who will need to apply.

One of the quickest ways to do so is to set up a MyOrkney account and complete the form online here.

Applicants need to have their bank statement (for the bank account that the grant is to be paid into) ready to upload if applying online. Alternatively, they will need to take it with them if applying in person or have it ready to email if phoning in.

People are asked to use the online facility but if this is not possible, they can phone in to the Customer Services Teams in Kirkwall on 873535 or Stromness on 850907 where an adviser can complete the application form on their behalf.

Applications can also be made in person at one of the councils service points, at the main reception in Kirkwall or Warehouse Buildings in Stromness.

The council hopes that payments will be made within four weeks. The scheme will remain open for applications until April 30.

Those households who will not be eligible include anyone with savings of £6,000 and over.

