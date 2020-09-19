Two people rescued from Westray creel boat

Kirkwall RNLI came to the aid of a stricken fishing vessel aground on rocks off Westray on Friday.

Two people were onboard the Kirkwall-registered creel boat Kingfisher.

Kirkwall’s volunteer lifeboat crew arrived on the scene at 10.50am to find the vessel hard aground on a shelf of rock.

They were assisted by two other vessels along with the Westray Coastguard team on the cliff top.

After launching the lifeboat’s Y-boat and passing a tow rope, the lifeboat attempted to pull the vessel clear from the rocks only for the tow rope to part twice.

A rocket line was fired from the lifeboat to pass the tow rope for a third time but once again this parted.

The decision was then made for the crew to abandon the fishing vessel.

They were recovered by the Y-boat and brought safely onboard Kirkwall lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed the scene and landed the fishing crew at Rapness.

The lifeboat returned to Kirkwall where it was washed down, refuelled and ready for service later that afternoon.