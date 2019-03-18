Two Orkney breweries recognised at beer awards

March 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm

Orkney’s Swannay Brewery has taken home the Overall Champion Gold for best craft keg at this year’s SIBA Independent Beer Awards.

The national beer competition, judged by brewers and industry experts and organised by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), sees awards run across a huge range of beer style categories in cask, craft keg, bottle and can.

This year saw Swannay named as the winners of the craft keg competition with their Muckle IPA.

The awards also saw Orkney Brewery take home the bronze, also in the overall keg beers category, for their Skullsplitter beer.

