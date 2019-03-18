  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Two Orkney breweries recognised at beer awards

Orkney Brewery’s Skullsplitter won bronze in the overall keg beers category.

Orkney’s Swannay Brewery has taken home the Overall Champion Gold for best craft keg at this year’s SIBA Independent Beer Awards.

The national beer competition, judged by brewers and industry experts and organised by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), sees awards run across a huge range of beer style categories in cask, craft keg, bottle and can.

This year saw Swannay named as the winners of the craft keg competition with their Muckle IPA.

The awards also saw Orkney Brewery take home the bronze, also in the overall keg beers category, for their Skullsplitter beer.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos