Two new Orkney COVID cases retest as negative

September 19, 2020 at 5:34 pm

The two new Orkney cases of COVID-19 reported today’s Scottish Government figures have subsequently been found to be negative, according to NHS Orkney.

The health authority explained, this afternoon, Saturday, that all positive tests reported are included in the daily update figures unless there is a formal removal of a result by the lab that reported the positive result.

Consultant in public health Sara Lewis said when the initial test results were received all the necessary precautions, including self-isolation for the individuals, were followed. The people concerned have now been advised of their negative results.

Mrs Lewis added that, while it was good news that these were not positive cases, given the national picture it seemed likely instances of COVID-19 would increase in Orkney in the coming weeks.

She said: “We are again asking the community to help keep the virus at bay by continuing to follow the guidance with regard to social distancing, wearing face masks where required and practicing good respiratory and hand hygiene, as these are the best measures we have for combatting the spread of COVID-19 in Orkney”.

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID test. This is 01856 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm weekdays and until 12.30pm on weekends.

