Two new Orkney COVID-19 cases ‘not linked’ to pub cluster

July 2, 2021 at 2:21 pm

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Orkney, during the past 24 hours, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

According to the health authority, no direct connection has been found between any of the six cases which have been identified here during the past three days and the Kirkwall pub cluster.

It is understood that one case, recorded on Thursday, was identified in a person who had recently travelled to the Scottish mainland.

According to NHS Orkney, today’s two new cases were contacts of people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The health authority said it expected a number of cases to appear in figures during the coming days. Its stance remains that the Kirkwall pub cluster has been contained and Orkney’s COVID-19 situation is de-escalating.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate and book a test. You can do this by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.

