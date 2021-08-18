virus

Two new Orkney COVID-19 cases confirmed

August 18, 2021 at 3:14 pm

Two new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Orkney during the past 24 hours, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

Both of these were known contacts which have become cases.

The health authority is continuing to urge the community to follow the guidance; wash hands regularly, wear face coverings, avoid crowded places and if meeting up indoors, open windows and ensure good ventilation.

Michael Dickson, NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive said: “We are vaccinating all those aged 16+ and if you are yet to receive your vaccine, you can book by calling

0300 303 5313.

“We have seen a fantastic response to our recent 16-17 year old cohort coming forward for vaccines, with over 79 per cent of those eligible taking up the offer of vaccination”.

NHS Orkney has also issued a reminder to the community to undertake twice weekly lateral flow testing and remember to record their results.

If you have a positive lateral flow test, you are asked to self-isolate and book a PCR test immediately.

Lateral flow tests can be collected locally from WHB Sutherland in Kirkwall and Stromness and Boots the Chemist in Kirkwall.

Alternatively, tests can be ordered online https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19/test-and-

protect/coronavirus-covid-19-get-a-test-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms or by calling 119.

