Two new Orkney cases ‘not resident’ in county

May 15, 2021 at 8:11 pm

Neither of the two folk who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orkney during the past 24 hours are currently resident in the county.

This is according to NHS Orkney, who confirmed that two new cases have been registered to the county today, Saturday.

A total of 74 cases have been attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

