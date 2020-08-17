virus

Two new COVID cases linked to Orkney cluster

August 17, 2020 at 2:09 pm

NHS Orkney has confirmed that two new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Orkney, today, Monday.

It has been confirmed that these new cases are part of a cluster linked to an Orkney fishing boat, making a total of nine individuals infected.

NHS Orkney Director of public health, Louise Wilson, confirmed in the Incident Management Team meeting today that contact tracing in Orkney was now complete and that all those at risk had been spoken to.

“While the immediate challenge has passed, Aberdeen remains in lockdown and we cannot be complacent. We urge the community to take care and to follow the FACTS guidance to limit the spread of the virus,” she said.

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID test.

This is 01856 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

