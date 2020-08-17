  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
coronavirus

Two new COVID cases linked to Orkney cluster

NHS Orkney has confirmed that two new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Orkney, today, Monday.

It has been confirmed that these new cases are part of a cluster linked to an Orkney fishing boat, making a total of nine individuals infected.

NHS Orkney Director of public health, Louise Wilson, confirmed in the Incident Management Team meeting today that contact tracing in Orkney was now complete and that all those at risk had been spoken to.

“While the immediate challenge has passed, Aberdeen remains in lockdown and we cannot be complacent. We urge the community to take care and to follow the FACTS guidance to limit the spread of the virus,” she said.

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID test.

This is 01856 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos