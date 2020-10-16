Two new COVID cases confirmed in Orkney

October 16, 2020 at 2:48 pm

Two new positive COVID-19 infections have been confirmed by the laboratory at The Balfour, NHS Orkney confirmed, this afternoon, Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Orkney, to date, is now 26.

NHS Orkney interim chief executive Michael Dickson said those involved were isolating in Orkney and their contacts were being traced.

“This virus travels very easily and is highly contagious,” he said.

“We appeal to the community to take care and, where at all possible, to stay away from crowded places and follow physical distancing guidelines.”

He said the COVID-19 infection rate on the mainland remained high and, while Orkney was protected by distance – and the sea, the risk of the infection gaining a foothold in the community was ever present.

“This COVID-19 situation is not contained and we cannot assume that because we live on an island it won’t affect us. We must adhere to the national guidelines. Besides keeping our distance we can take steps to protect ourselves by wearing face coverings and washing our hands with soap and water.”

