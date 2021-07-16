virus

Two new COVID-19 cases today are ‘as expected’, says NHSO

July 16, 2021 at 2:46 pm

Two new COVID-19 cases have been identified within Orkney today, Friday, as confirmed by NHS Orkney.

This brings Orkney’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 137.

A statement for NHS Orkney read: “As expected, we continue to see an increasing number of new positive cases in Orkney. Today, there are two new positive cases which are both here in Orkney.

“Cases tend to be people who have developed very mild symptoms and requested a PCR test or, who have been contact traced.”

NHS Orkney director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson said: “As restrictions ease and people mix in bigger groups more frequently it is inevitable that the number of cases and contacts we identify will increase.

“Our fantastic vaccination rates are helping to limit the numbers but of course people who are vaccinated can and do still get infected but it does help prevent serious illness.

“We all still need to remain cautious and follow the current guidance for Level Zero.”

NHS Orkney is reminding people that the advice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 remains exactly the same. If you develop covid symptoms, however mild, or if you have a positive lateral flow test, then immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. This is regardless of your vaccination status. In Orkney, these can be booked by calling 01856 888211. Keep washing hands, wear a face covering when required, distance from other people in public places and avoid crowds. Where possible, try to meet people outside but if you are indoors have good ventilation.

As a reminder, the Level Zero rules and restrictions can be found here; https://www.gov.scot/…/corona…/pages/protection-level-0/

