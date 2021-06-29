virus

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Orkney figures

June 29, 2021 at 2:09 pm

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

It is understood that these are two of the 13 cases which have already been attributed to a single COVID-19 cluster by NHS Orkney.

This brings the total number of cases registered to Orkney since the pandemic began to 89.

Yesterday evening, Monday, the health authority stood down its warning to the community regarding the high risk of widespread transmission.

NHS Orkney now believe that the virus has been successfully contained, thanks in part to the rapid response by the community at large.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test. You can do this by phoning 01856 888211.

