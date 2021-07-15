Two new COVID-19 cases on Orkney mainland
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified today, Thursday, in Orkney — according to the Scottish Government’s daily figures.
An NHS Orkney spokeswoman has confirmed that both of the people who tested positive are on mainland Orkney, and that they are both known contacts from yesterday’s cases.
The total number of test-positive cases of COVID-19 attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began now stands at 135.
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately. You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.