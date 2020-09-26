virus

Two new Central Belt COVID-19 cases added to Orkney figure

September 26, 2020 at 2:27 pm

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been added to the Scottish Government’s figure for Orkney.

However, neither patient is currently in Orkney nor are contacts being traced in Orkney.

NHS Orkney’s consultant in public health, Sara Lewis, said the new positive cases were linked to the surge in cases in Scotland’s Central Belt.

“Both the affected people are registered with local health centres and have addresses in Orkney.

“This is why these cases have been assigned to Orkney.”

Across Scotland, 714 people have tested positive — the highest number of cases confirmed in a day since the start of the outbreak.

The number of people in hospital with confirmed COVID-19 has risen by ten to 99.

No further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, but one death was confirmed from the previous day, bringing the total to 2,511.

Ms Lewis reminded the community not to be complacent about COVID-19 and to be careful when moving around.

“The best way to reduce any risk of infection is to limit physical contact with other people,” said Ms Lewis.

“By following the FACTS guidance, you can stay safe.”

The FACTS guidance is:

F — Face coverings. These should be used in shops and on public transport (buses, trains and taxis)

A — Avoid crowded places.

C — Clean your hands frequently, using water and soap whenever possible.

T –—Two metres — observe physical distancing.

S — Self-isolate and book a test if you are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID-19 test.

This is (01856) 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday-Friday and until 12.30pm on a Saturday.

Share this:

Tweet

