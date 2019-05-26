Two more Parish Cup ties after Stromness ease past Westray

May 26, 2019 at 9:34 am

Stromness and Sanday marched into the next round of The Orcadian Parish Cup, beating Westray and Holm respectively.

Today sees two more matches — St Andrews host defending champions Birsay with a slender 1-0 win from the first-leg, beginning at 1pm, and Firth take on Stenness in Firth in the first-leg of that tie at 3pm.

Saturday saw two compelling ties played out, and in Stromness, a virtuoso performance from youngster Murray Sinclair helped Stromness to a 4-1 win over Westray.

With the first-leg ending goalless, two Sinclair goals put Stromness into a 2-1 half-time lead, with Westray’s Owen Rendall winning and converting a penalty.

Ross Slater struck twice in the second-half to set up a tie against the winners of St Andrews v Birsay.

There was drama in Holm as Sanday progressed, winning 1-0 on the day and 2-0 on aggregate.

Michael Moodie was the hero for the North Isles side as he saved Graeme Horne’s penalty before Gary Brown converted from the spot to earn the win.

