Two more Parish Cup ties after Stromness ease past Westray
Stromness and Sanday marched into the next round of The Orcadian Parish Cup, beating Westray and Holm respectively.
Today sees two more matches — St Andrews host defending champions Birsay with a slender 1-0 win from the first-leg, beginning at 1pm, and Firth take on Stenness in Firth in the first-leg of that tie at 3pm.
Saturday saw two compelling ties played out, and in Stromness, a virtuoso performance from youngster Murray Sinclair helped Stromness to a 4-1 win over Westray.
With the first-leg ending goalless, two Sinclair goals put Stromness into a 2-1 half-time lead, with Westray’s Owen Rendall winning and converting a penalty.
Ross Slater struck twice in the second-half to set up a tie against the winners of St Andrews v Birsay.
There was drama in Holm as Sanday progressed, winning 1-0 on the day and 2-0 on aggregate.
Michael Moodie was the hero for the North Isles side as he saved Graeme Horne’s penalty before Gary Brown converted from the spot to earn the win.