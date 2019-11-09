Two more election candidates announced

November 9, 2019 at 10:34 am

A further two candidates have announced that they will be contesting the Orkney and Shetland seat in next month’s general election.

Robert Leslie from Kirkwall has confirmed his candidacy for the Scottish National Party (SNP), while David Barnard of Stromness will run as an independent.

There are now a total of four Orkney and Shetland candidates set to run in the election on December 12 – with Westray’s Coilla Drake representing Labour and incumbent MP Alistair Carmichael running for the Liberal Democrats.

The Green Party has confirmed that it will not be fielding a candidate here. Having been approached by The Orcadian the Conservatives, the Brexit Party, Change UK and UKIP are all yet to confirm whether they will be fielding candidates.

Share this:

Tweet

