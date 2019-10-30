  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Two candidates confirmed for general election

Two people have confirmed that they will be contesting the Orkney and Shetland seat in this latest “snap” general election.

Candidates from Labour and the Liberal Democrats have announced their candidacy, this morning, Tuesday.

The election, which is due to be held on December 12, will see Westray’s Coilla Drake run as a Labour candidate.

Meanwhile, current Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael has also confirmed his candidacy for the Liberal Democrats.

We will provide further updates of candidates as and when they are announced.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos