Two candidates confirmed for general election

October 30, 2019 at 10:31 am

Two people have confirmed that they will be contesting the Orkney and Shetland seat in this latest “snap” general election.

Candidates from Labour and the Liberal Democrats have announced their candidacy, this morning, Tuesday.

The election, which is due to be held on December 12, will see Westray’s Coilla Drake run as a Labour candidate.

Meanwhile, current Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael has also confirmed his candidacy for the Liberal Democrats.

We will provide further updates of candidates as and when they are announced.

