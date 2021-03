virus

Twenty-five days since last COVID case

March 15, 2021 at 3:14 pm

It has now been 25 days since the last positive case of COVID-19 was recorded in Orkney, according to the daily figures published by the Scottish Government.

No new cases of the virus has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in Orkney since the pandemic began remains at 70.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 88821.

