  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
coronavirus

Twelve new COVID-19 cases for Orkney this week

A total of 12 new COVID-19 cases were attributed to Orkney this week, in the Scottish Government’s figures.
 
This brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 178.
 
Case breakdown:
Thursday, Aug 12 – One case
Friday, Aug 13 – Three cases
Saturday, Aug 14 – One case
Sunday, Aug 15 – No cases
Monday, Aug 16 – No cases
Tuesday, Aug 17 – No cases
Wednesday, Aug 18 – Two cases
Thursday, Aug 19 – Five cases
 
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately.
 
You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.