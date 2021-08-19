Twelve new COVID-19 cases for Orkney this week
A total of 12 new COVID-19 cases were attributed to Orkney this week, in the Scottish Government’s figures.
This brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 178.
Case breakdown:
Thursday, Aug 12 – One case
Friday, Aug 13 – Three cases
Saturday, Aug 14 – One case
Sunday, Aug 15 – No cases
Monday, Aug 16 – No cases
Tuesday, Aug 17 – No cases
Wednesday, Aug 18 – Two cases
Thursday, Aug 19 – Five cases
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately.
You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.