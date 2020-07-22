TV show seeks diversifying farmers for brand new series

July 22, 2020

Farmers in Orkney who are interested in creating new sources of revenue from their farms are being invited to take part in a brand new TV series due to film later this year and early 2021.

STV Productions want to celebrate this generations-old industry and would like to speak to farmers who would be interested in diversifying or making adjustments to their businesses, in order to develop new revenue streams.

Experts will be on hand throughout the journey to help them explore opportunities and realise their ambitions.

The series will be hosted by farmer, author and presenter, Adam Henson who is passionate about local communities rallying round local farms.

Executive producer, John Redshaw, said: “We’re keen to meet with farmers from right across the UK to take part in what we know will be a hugely positive and upbeat experience — and might even be life changing.

“By learning about the history of their farms, and studying the potential within their agricultural landscapes, we want to join farmers on their journey to make their diversification dreams a reality.

“Whether farmers are at the ideas stage, have already started their plans, or have successfully diversified, we’d like to hear all about it.

“Please spread the word, get in touch and help us celebrate the next chapter in our great farming community.”

If you’d like to take part in this new series, get in touch with the team for a chat with no obligation at farming@stv.tv or call 0141 300 3806.

