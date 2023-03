featured news

TV comedian to perform in Kirkwall

March 3, 2023 at 2:56 pm

Stand up comedian Rich Hall is to perform in Orkney this May.

Fresh on the heels of his critically-acclaimed memoir, Nailing It, Rich will take to the stage at the Orkney Theatre on May 11 as part of a Scottish tour.

The American comedian is recognisable for his appearances on TV panel shows such as QI, as well as humorous factual programming such as Rich Hall’s Fishing Show.

Find out more in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

