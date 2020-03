Tuesday sailings under review, say Orkney Ferries

March 9, 2020 at 11:30 am

Orkney Ferries have advised of possible disruption to all sailings on Tuesday.

Due to the forecasted weather and sea conditions on Tuesday afternoon, sailings on all routes are under review.

If any cancellations/amendments to sailings are made, updates will be made and publicised as appropriate to the sailing(s) affected, say the company.

There has been no update from Pentland Ferries or NorthLink Ferries regarding possible disruption.

