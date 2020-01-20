Triple medal haul for Orkney Distilling

January 20, 2020 at 2:24 pm

Orkney Distilling is celebrating after taking home an impressive three medals from this year’s World Gin Awards.

The distillery’s signature spirit, Kirkjuvagr, won Silver in the London Dry Gin category of the event for Scotland, with the company’s Aurora securing another Silver in the Contemporary Style Gin class, again for Scotland. The company’s newest gin, Beyla, was awarded Bronze for Scotland in the Old Tom Gin category of the event.

Presented by TheDrinksReport.com, the World Gin Awards select, reward and promote the world’s best gins to consumers and trade across the globe.

Stephen Kemp, managing director of Orkney Distilling Limited, said: “This is tremendous news for all the team at Orkney Distilling and the best possible start to 2020 at our Kirkwall visitor centre and distillery. Despite being a relatively young company, our gins consistently perform well on the national awards stage, which is testament to our quality driven approach, merging island tradition with a contemporary vision.

“We’re particularly delighted to see our most recent additions to the Orkney Distilling family of gins, Aurora and Beyla, recognised with a Silver and a Bronze respectively.”.

