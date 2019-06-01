Trio of triumphs for Shetland’s junior inter-county stars

June 1, 2019 at 9:36 pm

Shetland are on the brink of retaining the Stuart Cup after a clean sweep on a super Saturday of junior inter-county action.

They made the perfect start with a 2-0 hockey win this morning before following that up with wins in the athletics and football.

The home side always held the upper hand in a 56-40 athletics win, and despite Andrew Mulraine equalising for Orkney, a late free-kick sealed a 2-1 football victory.

That leaves Shetland on course to retain the Stuart Cup, leading 76-45 overall.

Sunday’s action begins on the netball court at 10.30am before moving to the swimming pool, beginning at 12.30pm.

