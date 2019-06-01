  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Trio of triumphs for Shetland’s junior inter-county stars

Shetland prevailed in this afternoon’s athletics.

Shetland are on the brink of retaining the Stuart Cup after a clean sweep on a super Saturday of junior inter-county action.

They made the perfect start with a 2-0 hockey win this morning before following that up with wins in the athletics and football.

The home side always held the upper hand in a 56-40 athletics win, and despite Andrew Mulraine equalising for Orkney, a late free-kick sealed a 2-1 football victory.

That leaves Shetland on course to retain the Stuart Cup, leading 76-45 overall.

Sunday’s action begins on the netball court at 10.30am before moving to the swimming pool, beginning at 12.30pm.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos