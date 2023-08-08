featured news

Trio of car thefts prompts police appeal

August 8, 2023 at 8:54 am

Police Station, Kirkwall, Orkney.

Lock your cars, lock your doors — this is the advice from police, after a spate of car thefts in Kirkwall.

Three cars were stolen from different areas of the town between Saturday, August 5, and Monday, August 7.

Police are now appealing for information relating to these incidents.

The first theft happened between 2am and 8.10am on Saturday at King Harold Kloss. On this occasion a red Ford Focus was stolen.

The second car taken was a white VW Golf. It was stolen from Annfield Park between 10pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday,

Thirdly, between 2.30am and 3am on Monday, a blue Ford Ranger was stolen from The Crafty.

All vehicles have since been recovered.

Sergeant Bruce of Kirkwall Police Station, is appealing to the public to try a track down those behind the thefts.

He said: “Thankfully each car has been found and will be back with their owners after police procedures have been carried out.

“We would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding the thefts or who may have any relevant CCTV or ring doorbell footage, to contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at the Kirkwall Police Station.

“Details can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public to ensure that their vehicles and houses are locked and secured to prevent any opportunists carrying out similar incidents.”

Share this:

Tweet

