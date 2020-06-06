Tributes paid to voice teacher Kristin Linklater

June 6, 2020 at 9:11 pm

Tributes are being paid to voice teacher Kristin Linklater, who passed away on Friday at the age of 84.

Kristin, who spent much of her early life in Harray, was a world-renowned tutor, having worked with internationally acclaimed actors such as Bill Murray and Patrick Stewart. She was the daughter of well-known author Eric Linklater.

In her later years, Kristin founded the Voice Centre in Quoyloo, where she welcomed both visiting students and local performers with open arms.

The sad news was confirmed in a post by the Kristin Linklater Voice Centre page on Facebook, this evening, Saturday.

The post reads: “The family and friends of Kristin Linklater are sad to announce her death at the age of 84 at Housegarth, Quoyloo, Orkney in the early hours of Friday June 5.

“An inspirational writer, teacher of voice and Shakespeare, she helped a generation of performers, artists and people from all walks of life, to free their natural voice.”

Our thoughts are with Kristin’s friends and family at this time.

Share this:

Tweet

