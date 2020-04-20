  • Kirkwall
Tributes paid to North Isles councillor Kevin Woodbridge

Councillor Kevin Woodbridge sadly passed away at the weekend.

Tributes have been paid to North Isles Councillor Kevin Woodbridge, who passed away at the weekend after a short illness.

Dr Woodbridge was elected to the council in 2017, having previously worked as a GP in North Ronaldsay.

In a statement, this evening, OIC Convener Harvey Johnston said: “Members were shocked and deeply saddened when we were informed of Kevin’s untimely passing.

“He was a dedicated and highly respected Councillor who brought a valuable mix of intelligence, dignity and humility to the chamber. Kevin was a real gentleman who will be sadly missed and our thoughts are with his family.”

The council flag will fly at half-mast at School Place.

Councillor Woodbridge was chairman of the Orkney Ferries Board, vice-chairman of the Orkney Health and Care committee and a member of the Development and Infrastructure, Monitoring and Audit, Policy and Resources, and Planning Committees.

Our deepest sympathies are with Councillor Woodbridge’s family, friends and colleagues.

