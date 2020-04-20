Tributes paid to North Isles councillor Kevin Woodbridge

April 20, 2020 at 8:11 pm

Tributes have been paid to North Isles Councillor Kevin Woodbridge, who passed away at the weekend after a short illness.

Dr Woodbridge was elected to the council in 2017, having previously worked as a GP in North Ronaldsay.

In a statement, this evening, OIC Convener Harvey Johnston said: “Members were shocked and deeply saddened when we were informed of Kevin’s untimely passing.

“He was a dedicated and highly respected Councillor who brought a valuable mix of intelligence, dignity and humility to the chamber. Kevin was a real gentleman who will be sadly missed and our thoughts are with his family.”

The council flag will fly at half-mast at School Place.

Councillor Woodbridge was chairman of the Orkney Ferries Board, vice-chairman of the Orkney Health and Care committee and a member of the Development and Infrastructure, Monitoring and Audit, Policy and Resources, and Planning Committees.

Our deepest sympathies are with Councillor Woodbridge’s family, friends and colleagues.

Share this:

Tweet

